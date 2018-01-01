Online Dating Apps & Interracial Marriages
They go hand in hand
A recent study suggested that Tinder, and the increased popularity of dating apps following its release, may be responsible for an increase in interracial marriages.
When we heard about that study, we were inspired to conduct a study of our own.
Our Global Tinder Survey on Interracial Relationships produced some intriguing results. According to the survey, online dating broadens your horizons and makes you more open-minded. By allowing you to meet people that aren’t part of your social network, it makes the chance for diversity much more likely.
Tinder’s global survey on interracial relationships revealed that while a majority of respondents (61%) are very open to the idea of interracial dating/marriage, 52% of respondents believe interracial couples are not well-represented in today’s tech language culture of emojis, GIFs and memes.
The survey showed that Tinder users in particular swipe right on diversity. 72% of those surveyed believe Tinder is the most racially diverse dating app, and 77% of Tinder users are very open-minded about who they date when using sites/apps. Also, interracial dating helps us broaden our horizons; here are some other exciting statistics from the Global Tinder Survey on Interracial Relationships:
- 66% of global respondents who dated someone of a different race said it enabled them to experience places they weren’t previously aware of.
- This number rises to 74% of Tinder users vs 66% of non-Tinder users.
- 63% of global respondents who dated someone of a different race said it pushed them to try new hobbies/activities.
- 53% of global respondents who dated someone of a different race said it made them more engaged with social/political issues.
- This number rises to 65% of Tinder users vs 51% of non-Tinder users.
